Morrow scores 19, grabs 13 rebounds in homecoming as No. 5 LSU beats Illinois Chicago 91-73

CHICAGO (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 19 points and 13 rebounds playing in her hometown, and No. 5 LSU beat Illinois Chicago 91-73. Flau’Jae Johnson added 23 points and 11 boards, and Mikaylah Williams chipped in with 17 points and seven assists. LSU pulled away from UIC in the third quarter, scoring 12 straight to break open an eight-point game. Arin Freeman led UIC with 19 points, and Makiyah Williams scored 15.

