Morrow records 22nd double-double to help No. 6 LSU beat Missouri 71-60

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 19 points, and Mikaylah Williams added 16 to help No. 6 LSU beat Missouri 71-60 Thursday night.

Aneesah Morrow scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for LSU (24-1, 9-1 SEC), which has won its last six games.

Morrow recorded her 22nd double-double in 25 games which is the most in all of college basketball.

Grace Slaughter scored 18 points, Ashton Judd added 17 points and Angelique Ngalakulondi grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds before fouling out with 5:52 remaining for Missouri (12-13, 1-9), which has lost its last six meetings against LSU since a win on Jan. 5, 2020.

Judd hit a 3-pointer with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter to put Missouri ahead 38-36, but LSU pulled ahead on Johnson’s three-pointer a minute later to take a 41-38 lead it would not relinquish.

Judd scored five points in the first quarter to help Missouri pull out to a 15-11 lead at the end of the period that saw both teams combine to hit just 10 of 32 shots from the field.

Takeaways

LSU: Kim Mulkey’s Tigers overcame a rough night shooting from the field by hitting seven of 15 3-pointers and converting 18 of 24 free throws. LSU also turned up its defensive intensity in the second half by scoring 10 points off 10 Missouri turnovers.

Missouri: Robin Pingeton’s team hung tough and matched LSU on the glass in the first half but ultimately could not contain LSU’s dominance in the paint and on the perimeter.

Key moment

Johnson scored seven points and Williams added five as each hit a 3-pointer to lead LSU on a 12-1 run over the final 4:42 of the third quarter to pull away from Missouri.

Key stat

LSU is 64-0 under Mulkey when allowing 60 or fewer points in a game.

Up next

On Sunday, LSU hosts Tennessee while Missouri plays at Texas A&M.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.