Morocco to start Africa Cup of Nations as host in a group with Mali, Zambia and Comoros

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — World Cup semifinalist Morocco has been drawn into a group with Mali, Zambia and Comoros for the men’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations it will host. The tournament from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18 will be the biggest soccer event in Morocco before it co-hosts the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal. Ivory Coast won the last Africa Cup as the host nation and defends its title in a group with Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique. Egypt star Mohamed Salah still seeks a first Africa Cup title and starts in a group with South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe.

