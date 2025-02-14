Morning after scoring historic goal, 16-year-old Michael Noonan heads back to school

DUBLIN (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Michael Noonan didn’t have much time to celebrate his historic goal for Shamrock Rovers. The Irish teenager had school in the morning. Noonan’s second-half goal Thursday night gave the Hoops a 1-0 victory over Norwegian club Molde in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff. At 16 years, 197 days, he became the youngest-ever scorer in the competition. But after a flight back to Dublin, he packed his bag for classes Friday morning. His mother, Sandie Noonan posted on X: “And back to school he goes…” with a picture of the teenager headed off to class.

