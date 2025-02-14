Morning after scoring historic goal, 16-year-old Michael Noonan heads back to school

By The Associated Press
Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa Conference League football match between Molde and Shamrock Rovers at Aker Stadium, in Molde, Norway, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. (Svein Ove Ekornesvag/NTB Scanpix via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Svein Ove Ekornesvåg]

DUBLIN (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Michael Noonan didn’t have much time to celebrate his historic goal for Shamrock Rovers. The Irish teenager had school in the morning. Noonan’s second-half goal Thursday night gave the Hoops a 1-0 victory over Norwegian club Molde in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff. At 16 years, 197 days, he became the youngest-ever scorer in the competition. But after a flight back to Dublin, he packed his bag for classes Friday morning. His mother, Sandie Noonan posted on X: “And back to school he goes…” with a picture of the teenager headed off to class.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.