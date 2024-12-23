Morgan’s double-double, Essegian’s 5 3s help Nebraska beat Murray St. 66-49 at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Andrew Morgan scored 12 points and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds, Connor Essegian hit five 3-pointers and added 15 points Sunday night and Nebraska beat Murray State 66-49 at the Diamond Head Classic. Nebraska (8-2) plays the winner between Charlotte and host Hawaii in the second round. The Racers take on the loser in the consolation bracket. Murray State (6-5) missed its first eight shots and started the game shooting 1 of 16 from the field. Juwan Gary made a jumper to open the scoring with 18:44 left in the first half and Nebraska led the rest of the way. Milton led Murray State with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting. The rest of the Racers players combined to shoot 25% (10 of 40) from the field.

