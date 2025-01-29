Morgan Rogers sets Champions League scoring record as Duran stays on bench for Villa amid Saudi link

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has a Champions League scoring feat of which Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland would be proud. He scored goals in the third and fifth minutes against Celtic to become the first player to score twice in the opening five minutes of a Champions League game according to statistics supplier Opta. He finished with a hat trick in a 4-2 win for Villa. Rogers marked his goals at Villa Park with a Cole Palmer-style celebration, rubbing his hands over his arms in a cold pose. It continued Rogers’ breakthrough season at Villa and his goals might be important. There was speculation in the British media linking Villa’s Colombia striker, Jhon Duran, with a move to Saudi Arabia.

