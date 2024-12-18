More misery for Villarreal in 1-1 draw against Rayo, Espanyol held by Valencia

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal’s miserable run continued as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano after playing most of the match with 10 men. Defender Willy Kambwala was sent off in the 32nd minute for a serious foul on Rayo captain Óscar Valentin. Rayo was already 1-0 thanks to Alvaro Garcia but Ayoze Pérez leveled in first-half stoppage time. Espanyol drew 1-1 at home to bottom club Valencia in a relegation battle.

