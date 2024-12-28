Morant’s right shoulder is bothering him again after a hard collision ends his night in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ja Morant’s right shoulder is bothering him again after the Grizzlies’ star guard was knocked out of Memphis’ 132-124 victory in New Orleans. Morant was hurt when he crashed into hard but legal screen set by Daniel Theis during the third quarter on Friday night. Morant walked to the locker room to be examined and returned to the bench, but not to the game. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins had no update to provide on Morant’s condition after the game. About one year ago, a torn labrum in the same shoulder ended Morant’s 2023-24 season. The Grizzlies were scheduled to have an update Saturday on the status of all injured players.

