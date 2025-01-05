Moore’s 17 points and 14 rebounds help lead No. 5 Texas to a 90-56 win over Arkansas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds and No. 5 Texas extended its winning streak to eight games with a 90-56 win over Arkansas on Sunday in a Southeastern Conference game. Freshmen substitutes Justice Carlton and Jordan Lee scored 15 and 13 points, respectively for Texas (15-1, 2-0 SEC). Rori Harmon finished with 12 points and six assists and Kyla Oldacre had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Bryanna Preston scored 11. Izzy Higginbottom was perfect on eight shots from the line and scored 23 for Arkansas (7-10, 0-2). Carly Keats scored 11.

