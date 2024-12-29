Moore, Fears help No. 12 Oklahoma put away Prairie View 89-67 to remain unbeaten

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, freshman star Jeremiah Fears added 19 and No. 12 Oklahoma remained one of the four unbeaten teams in Division I men’s basketball by putting away a pesky Prairie View squad, 89-67 on Sunday. Prairie View cut the Oklahoma lead to single digits on several occasions in the second half, but could get no closer than eight before the Sooners (13-0) eventually pushed the lead above 20 points in the closing minutes. Oklahoma took a 43-32 halftime lead despite hitting only one field goal in the final 10 minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.