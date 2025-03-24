Mookie Betts’ domestic opening day status uncertain after he misses exhibition with ongoing illness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is still dealing with an illness and his return remains uncertain. Betts, who missed the Dodgers’ first two games of the regular season at the Tokyo Dome last week and was sent back to Los Angeles to continue recovering, was a late scratch for Sunday’s exhibition win against the Los Angeles Angels. Betts says he hasn’t been able to keep down solid food without vomiting for two weeks and has continued to lose weight. Betts won’t play in Monday’s exhibition at Angel Stadium, and he’s a long shot for the Dodgers’ opening day game on American soil on Thursday against Detroit.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.