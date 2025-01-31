Monumental effort: Opponents struggling to find ways to beat No. 3 Iowa State

Iowa State withstood a game that was more like a wrestling match and made the key plays down the stretch, taking a three-point lead with 20 seconds left.

Another hard-fought road win within their grasp, the third-ranked Cyclones wound up leaving McKale Center with an overtime loss after Arizona’s Caleb Love hit a desperation heave from beyond half court at the end of regulation.

“I don’t know what the odds are of that shot going in, but probably not real high,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said after last Saturday’s 86-75 loss.

It’s taken a monumental effort for anyone to beat Iowa State this season.

Prior to the Arizona loss, the Cyclones (17-3, 7-2 Big 12) had matched the best start in program history, with the 1994-95 team. Iowa State reached its highest ranking ever at No. 2 earlier this season and only fell one place after losing to West Virginia on Jan. 18.

The Cyclones are No. 7 in the NET rankings and No. 5 in the KenPom metrics. Their resume includes wins over No. 9 Marquette, then-No. 25 Baylor, No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 11 Kansas. Iowa State’s only losses were by two to top-ranked Auburn at the Maui Invitational, at West Virginia without sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic (hand) and after Love’s desperation heave.

“A really good team,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Nothing but respect.”

The Cyclones are earning it from everywhere with a deep roster loaded with talent at every position.

Iowa State played in the NCAA Tournament each of its first three seasons under Otzelberger, reaching the Sweet 16 for the second time last season. The Cyclones returned three starters this year and added two key transfers in big men Joshua Jefferson (Saint Mary’s) and Dishon Jackson (Charlotte).

Jefferson gives Iowa State versatility, a 6-foot-9 forward who can score in multiple ways while averaging 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds. Jackson, at 6-11, 274 pounds, provides the muscle inside, as scorer, rebounder and rim protector. Momcilovic is shooting 44% from 3 and recently had the cast from his injured hand removed.

The guard trio of Curtis Jones, Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert have been one of the best in the country.

Gilbert is Iowa State’s second-leading scorer at 15.5 points per game while averaging 4.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds. Lipsey averages 10.4 points, 2.9 assists and leads the Cyclones with 45 steals.

Jones has been dynamic after serving as Iowa State’s sixth man last season, averaging a team-best 18.1 points per game. The 6-4 senior can score from the perimeter, in the lane with floaters or finish at the rim. He’s also a lockdown defender, often shutting down the opposing teams’ best perimeter scorers.

“He was playing a different game than everyone else was today,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said after Jones scored 33 points in a 76-61 win over the Sun Devils on Jan. 25. “But not only his offense. He was face-guarding us, denying us, picking up full court — he played a complete game.”

Complete is the best way to describe Iowa State’s success.

The Cyclones have five players averaging double figures scoring and are No. 13 in the KenPom offensive efficiency ratings. Iowa State averages 84.2 points per game, tied for 11th nationally.

The Cyclones are just as good defensively, holding teams to an average of 67 points while tying for 10th nationally with 9.9 steals per game. They’re sixth in the KenPom rankings for defensive efficiency.

Iowa State also has a knack for finishing. The Cyclones erased a 13-point deficit to beat rival Iowa 89-80, did the same thing to beat Texas Tech in overtime and took down Arizona State with a game-closing 19-3 run.

“We focus on our identity and doing what we do,” Otzelberger said. “That’s part of our DNA.”

Iowa State’s makeup has left one opponent after another searching for ways to beat them — without much success.

