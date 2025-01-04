Montreal Victoire forward Dubois suspended one game for hit on Fleet’s Keller

TORONTO (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League has suspended Montreal Victoire forward Catherine Dubois one game for an illegal hit to the head. The league announced the ban Friday after Dubois received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking Boston’s Megan Keller during Montreal’s 3-1 win over the Fleet on Monday. Keller fell hard to the ice after Dubois clipped her near the boards at the end of the second period. The Fleet defender returned to play the third period.

