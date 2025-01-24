Monte Carlo rally organizers demand better behavior from fans using flares and pyrotechnics

MONACO (AP) — Monte Carlo rally organizers have called for better behavior from fans watching the race after flares were lit and pyrotechnics were used during Thursday night’s racing. The Automobile Club de Monaco posted a video of one fan waiting for a car to turn a sharp Alpine corner before sprinting behind it with a lit flare. Three other fans did the same, running behind another car while filming on their phones. The ACM posted on X to condemn such behavior and urged fans to “respect the security measures.” Thursday’s third special stage was called off for security reasons. Eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier called for a ban on flares and pyrotechnics.

