Monney claims 1st World Cup win after rare mistake by lauded Swiss team-mate Odermatt

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Alexis Monney has claimed his first World Cup victory. It came in a downhill on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics and after a rare mistake from his lauded Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt. Monney produced a bold run to finish 0.24 seconds ahead of compatriot Franjo Van Allmen in a Swiss one-two. The 24-year-old Monney had never been on a World Cup podium before and only had two top-10 finishes to his name. Cameron Alexander of Canada was third. Odermatt was fifth but it could have been worse for the defending downhill champion had he not made an extraordinary recovery. The three-time overall champion still leads the downhill and overall standings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.