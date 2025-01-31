Moniak beats Angels in arbitration, Leiter goes to hearing, King and Contreras reach deals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Moniak defeated the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration when the outfielder was awarded a raise to $2 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.5 million. Melinda Gordon, Samantha Tower and John Woods made the decision one day after listening to arguments. Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. became the first player to go to a hearing with the New York Yankees since Dellin Betances lost in 2017. Leiter asked for $2.5 million and the team argued for $2.05 million. San Diego pitcher Michael King agreed to $7.75 million and Milwaukee catcher WIlliam Contreras to $6.1 million, both avoiding hearings.

