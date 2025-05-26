Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Chadwick Tromp from Norfolk (IL). Designated UTL Cooper Hummel for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Cavan Biggio to Omaha (IL). Selected the contract of CF John Rave from Omaha (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Jesse Hahn and 1B Austin Shenton outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled 1B Blaine Crim from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP DL Hall from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Henderson to Nashville (IL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Erik Brannstrom to a three-year contract.
_____
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.