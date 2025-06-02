Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Nate Eaton to Worcester (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LF Taylor Trammell to FCL Astros.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of OF/1B Jac Caglianone from Omaha (IL). Optioned OF Dairon Blanco to Omaha.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Jeimer Candelario on a rehab assignment at ACL Reds.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
UTAH JAZZ — Hired Austin Ainge as president of basketball operations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Announced the retirement of C Frank Ragnow.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Marcus Tate to a contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed C Marcus Johnson to a one-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LD Tyler Kleven to a two-year contact.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Garin Bjorklund to a one-year, two-way contract.
