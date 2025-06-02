Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Nate Eaton to Worcester (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LF Taylor Trammell to FCL Astros.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of OF/1B Jac Caglianone from Omaha (IL). Optioned OF Dairon Blanco to Omaha.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Jeimer Candelario on a rehab assignment at ACL Reds.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ — Hired Austin Ainge as president of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Announced the retirement of C Frank Ragnow.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Marcus Tate to a contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed C Marcus Johnson to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LD Tyler Kleven to a two-year contact.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Garin Bjorklund to a one-year, two-way contract.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.