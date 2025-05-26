Monday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Monday, May 26
MLB
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NBA Playoffs – Conference Final
Western Conference
Oklahoma City at Minnesota – Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
NHL Playoffs – Conference Final
Eastern Conference
Carolina at Florida – Game 4, 8 p.m.
PWHL Playoffs – Finals
Ottawa at Minnesota – Game 4, 5 p.m.
_____
