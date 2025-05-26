Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Monday, May 26

MLB

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – Conference Final

Western Conference

Oklahoma City at Minnesota – Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Playoffs – Conference Final

Eastern Conference

Carolina at Florida – Game 4, 8 p.m.

PWHL Playoffs – Finals

Ottawa at Minnesota – Game 4, 5 p.m.

