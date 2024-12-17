Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleville 74, Columbus 67

Cambria-Friesland 71, Montello 48

Campbellsport 68, Ripon 38

Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, Kewaskum 52

Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Hustisford 47

Cochrane-Fountain City 76, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48

Crandon 72, Three Lakes 67

Cuba City 65, New Glarus 61

Dominican 84, Prairie 62

Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 26

Horicon 64, Valley Christian 42

Hurley 78, Bayfield 57

Johnson Creek 74, Madison Country Day 55

Ladysmith 58, McDonell Central 50

Lancaster 82, Boscobel 52

Menasha 82, Green Bay Southwest 48

Monona Grove 82, Whitewater 42

Mounds View, Minn. 62, New Richmond 54

New London 89, Winneconne 61

Norway, Mich. 66, Niagara 54

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan South 45

Oakfield 72, Wayland 67

Parkview 71, Williams Bay 70

Portage 55, Adams-Friendship 54

Princeton-Green Lake 66, Rio 25

Racine Case 89, Janesville Parker 64

Randolph 46, Markesan 39

River Ridge 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 44

Seymour 76, Southern Door 66

Siren 78, Winter 43

Solon Springs 68, South Shore 41

Valders 72, Ozaukee 56

West De Pere 82, Pulaski 79

Wild Rose 63, Stockbridge 34

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 71, Watertown Luther Prep 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Deerfield vs. Lincoln, ppd.

Fall River vs. Pardeeville, ppd.

Palmyra-Eagle vs. Abundant Life-St. Ambrose, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..