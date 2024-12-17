Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleville 74, Columbus 67
Cambria-Friesland 71, Montello 48
Campbellsport 68, Ripon 38
Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, Kewaskum 52
Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Hustisford 47
Cochrane-Fountain City 76, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48
Crandon 72, Three Lakes 67
Cuba City 65, New Glarus 61
Dominican 84, Prairie 62
Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 26
Horicon 64, Valley Christian 42
Hurley 78, Bayfield 57
Johnson Creek 74, Madison Country Day 55
Ladysmith 58, McDonell Central 50
Lancaster 82, Boscobel 52
Menasha 82, Green Bay Southwest 48
Monona Grove 82, Whitewater 42
Mounds View, Minn. 62, New Richmond 54
New London 89, Winneconne 61
Norway, Mich. 66, Niagara 54
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan South 45
Oakfield 72, Wayland 67
Parkview 71, Williams Bay 70
Portage 55, Adams-Friendship 54
Princeton-Green Lake 66, Rio 25
Racine Case 89, Janesville Parker 64
Randolph 46, Markesan 39
River Ridge 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 44
Seymour 76, Southern Door 66
Siren 78, Winter 43
Solon Springs 68, South Shore 41
Valders 72, Ozaukee 56
West De Pere 82, Pulaski 79
Wild Rose 63, Stockbridge 34
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 71, Watertown Luther Prep 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Deerfield vs. Lincoln, ppd.
Fall River vs. Pardeeville, ppd.
Palmyra-Eagle vs. Abundant Life-St. Ambrose, ppd.
