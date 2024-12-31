Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 70, Mounds View 68
Breckenridge 82, Rothsay 56
Centennial 99, Chisago Lakes 66
Foley 74, Aitkin 52
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 66, BGMR 51
Grand Forks Central, N.D. 84, East Grand Forks 77
Hills-Beaver Creek 76, Minneota 54
Hopkins 95, Breck 75
Jackson County Central 63, Montevideo 55
Lake City 61, Winona Cotter 58
Marshall 58, Tea, S.D. 56
Menomonie, Wis. 61, Mahtomedi 45
Minneapolis Camden 70, Columbia Heights 2
Minneapolis North 89, Two Rivers 67
Minnehaha Academy 74, South St. Paul 60
Mound Westonka 71, Mankato West 51
Murray County Central 63, Lac qui Parle Valley 60
North Lakes Academy 76, Maple Lake 63
Pipestone 57, Minnewaska 36
Renville County West 68, Red Rock Central 30
Triton 72, Albert Lea 58
Turtle Lake, Wis. 76, Mille Lacs 43
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 68, Tri-City United 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..