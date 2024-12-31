Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 74, Ashby 52
Breckenridge 60, Rothsay 48
Dover-Eyota 50, Lake City 31
Houston 85, Randolph 47
Maple Lake 61, North Lakes Academy 13
McGregor 71, North Woods 63
Tri-City United 61, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 36
Triton 78, Albert Lea 38
Two Harbors 57, Barnum 51
United South Central 54, New Ulm Cathedral 39
Windom 84, Wabasso 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..