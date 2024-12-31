Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 74, Ashby 52

Breckenridge 60, Rothsay 48

Dover-Eyota 50, Lake City 31

Houston 85, Randolph 47

Maple Lake 61, North Lakes Academy 13

McGregor 71, North Woods 63

Tri-City United 61, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 36

Triton 78, Albert Lea 38

Two Harbors 57, Barnum 51

United South Central 54, New Ulm Cathedral 39

Windom 84, Wabasso 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..