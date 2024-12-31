Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 53, Cameron 39
Campbellsport 68, Sheboygan Falls 62
Gillett 68, Florence 59
Gilman 73, Cornell 34
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Westfield 44
Ladysmith 72, Chequamegon 39
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Edgewood 59
Lewis Center Olentangy, Ohio 61, Marshfield 54
Loyal 60, Rosholt 24
Menasha 57, Manitowoc 55
Menomonie 61, Mahtomedi, Minn. 45
Merrill 52, Lakeland (WI) 42
New Richmond 54, Medford Area 44
North Crawford 73, Viroqua 55
Potosi 67, Lancaster 63
River Falls 47, D.C. Everest 40
Seneca 68, Cassville 56
Seymour 79, Luxemburg-Casco 38
Shell Lake 71, South Shore 41
Shiocton 67, Crivitz 50
Somerset 60, Unity 57
Turtle Lake 76, Mille Lacs, Minn. 43
Waukesha West 79, Racine Case 69
Winneconne 56, Waupaca 42
Xavier 93, Ripon 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Holy Redeemer Christian vs. Turner, ccd.
