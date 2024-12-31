Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 53, Cameron 39

Campbellsport 68, Sheboygan Falls 62

Gillett 68, Florence 59

Gilman 73, Cornell 34

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Westfield 44

Ladysmith 72, Chequamegon 39

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Edgewood 59

Lewis Center Olentangy, Ohio 61, Marshfield 54

Loyal 60, Rosholt 24

Menasha 57, Manitowoc 55

Menomonie 61, Mahtomedi, Minn. 45

Merrill 52, Lakeland (WI) 42

New Richmond 54, Medford Area 44

North Crawford 73, Viroqua 55

Potosi 67, Lancaster 63

River Falls 47, D.C. Everest 40

Seneca 68, Cassville 56

Seymour 79, Luxemburg-Casco 38

Shell Lake 71, South Shore 41

Shiocton 67, Crivitz 50

Somerset 60, Unity 57

Turtle Lake 76, Mille Lacs, Minn. 43

Waukesha West 79, Racine Case 69

Winneconne 56, Waupaca 42

Xavier 93, Ripon 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Holy Redeemer Christian vs. Turner, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..