Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avail Academy 72, Community of Peace 39
Blooming Prairie 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47
Bloomington Jefferson 66, New Prague 54
Bloomington Kennedy 79, Columbia Heights 67
Browerville/Eagle Valley 88, Pine River-Backus 58
Caledonia 61, La Crosse Central, Wis. 42
Central Minnesota Christian 63, Lakeview 47
Cleveland 67, GHEC 59
Cloquet 85, Duluth Marshall 60
Dawson-Boyd 88, Canby 28
Fertile-Beltrami 77, Crookston 54
Fillmore Central 62, Grand Meadow 37
Foley 67, Spectrum 62
Glencoe-Silver Lake 68, Annandale 53
Hayfield 63, Bethlehem Academy 51
Hiawatha 107, Higher 73
Hills-Beaver Creek 74, George-Little Rock, Iowa 26
International School 79, AFSA 33
Jackson County Central 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, United South Central 34
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 92, Yellow Medicine East 54
Kingsland 56, Houston 49
Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Minneota 59
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Sibley East 58
Lewiston-Altura 66, Rushford-Peterson 63
Luverne 56, Fairmont 55
Madelia 86, Nicollet 66
Martin County West 59, Alden-Conger 54
Mesabi East 65, Bigfork 64
Minneapolis North 70, Minneapolis Southwest 60
Minneapolis Roosevelt 73, Minneapolis Camden 60
Minneapolis Washburn 93, Minneapolis South 55
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65
Mora 68, Royalton 33
Norwood Young America 76, New London-Spicer 64
Nova 64, North Lakes Academy 50
Pelican Rapids 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 53
Prairie Seeds Academy 48, HSRA 46, OT
Red Lake 90, Cass Lake-Bena 87
Red Lake County Central 74, Sacred Heart 58
Redwood Valley 78, Eden Valley-Watkins 70
Renville County West 80, MACCRAY 49
Roseville 82, Forest Lake 68
Schaeffer Academy 72, Spring Grove 47
Sleepy Eye 79, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 39
Southland 72, Le Roy-Ostrander 51
St Louis Park 106, Chanhassen 100
St. Clair 75, Tri-City United 44
St. Paul Central 94, Minneapolis Edison 44
St. Paul Harding 88, Christ’s Household of Faith 62
Stewartville 63, Lake City 54
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 90, Ortonville 59
Triton 69, Randolph 68
Ubah Medical Academy 93, Exploration 63
Underwood 72, Sebeka 39
United Christian 75, St John’s 39
Upsala 51, Kimball 48
Waconia 98, Orono 63
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 79, Roseau 52
Warroad 64, Kittson Central 61
Waseca 64, Blue Earth Area 44
Win-E-Mac 72, Climax-Fisher 64
Windom 108, Mountain Lake Area 66
