Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 72, Community of Peace 39

Blooming Prairie 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47

Bloomington Jefferson 66, New Prague 54

Bloomington Kennedy 79, Columbia Heights 67

Browerville/Eagle Valley 88, Pine River-Backus 58

Caledonia 61, La Crosse Central, Wis. 42

Central Minnesota Christian 63, Lakeview 47

Cleveland 67, GHEC 59

Cloquet 85, Duluth Marshall 60

Dawson-Boyd 88, Canby 28

Fertile-Beltrami 77, Crookston 54

Fillmore Central 62, Grand Meadow 37

Foley 67, Spectrum 62

Glencoe-Silver Lake 68, Annandale 53

Hayfield 63, Bethlehem Academy 51

Hiawatha 107, Higher 73

Hills-Beaver Creek 74, George-Little Rock, Iowa 26

International School 79, AFSA 33

Jackson County Central 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, United South Central 34

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 92, Yellow Medicine East 54

Kingsland 56, Houston 49

Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Minneota 59

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Sibley East 58

Lewiston-Altura 66, Rushford-Peterson 63

Luverne 56, Fairmont 55

Madelia 86, Nicollet 66

Martin County West 59, Alden-Conger 54

Mesabi East 65, Bigfork 64

Minneapolis North 70, Minneapolis Southwest 60

Minneapolis Roosevelt 73, Minneapolis Camden 60

Minneapolis Washburn 93, Minneapolis South 55

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65

Mora 68, Royalton 33

Norwood Young America 76, New London-Spicer 64

Nova 64, North Lakes Academy 50

Pelican Rapids 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 53

Prairie Seeds Academy 48, HSRA 46, OT

Red Lake 90, Cass Lake-Bena 87

Red Lake County Central 74, Sacred Heart 58

Redwood Valley 78, Eden Valley-Watkins 70

Renville County West 80, MACCRAY 49

Roseville 82, Forest Lake 68

Schaeffer Academy 72, Spring Grove 47

Sleepy Eye 79, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 39

Southland 72, Le Roy-Ostrander 51

St Louis Park 106, Chanhassen 100

St. Clair 75, Tri-City United 44

St. Paul Central 94, Minneapolis Edison 44

St. Paul Harding 88, Christ’s Household of Faith 62

Stewartville 63, Lake City 54

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 90, Ortonville 59

Triton 69, Randolph 68

Ubah Medical Academy 93, Exploration 63

Underwood 72, Sebeka 39

United Christian 75, St John’s 39

Upsala 51, Kimball 48

Waconia 98, Orono 63

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 79, Roseau 52

Warroad 64, Kittson Central 61

Waseca 64, Blue Earth Area 44

Win-E-Mac 72, Climax-Fisher 64

Windom 108, Mountain Lake Area 66

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..