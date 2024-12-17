Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Conger 74, Lyle-Pacelli 56
Avail Academy 77, AFSA 43
BOLD 65, Benson 22
Braham 83, McGregor 58
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 66, Springfield 60
Cleveland 59, United South Central 57
Deer River 73, Cass Lake-Bena 69
Edgerton 88, Luverne 78
Fertile-Beltrami 59, Sacred Heart 50
Hastings 65, Woodbury 56
Kingsland 60, Hayfield 35
Math and Science 81, LILA 46
Minneapolis Southwest 93, Minneapolis Roosevelt 55
Mounds View 62, New Richmond, Wis. 54
Pipestone 54, Murray County Central 47
Rushford-Peterson 94, Bethlehem Academy 37
Sebeka 65, Laporte 33
St. Charles 82, Randolph 58
St. Croix Prep 75, Nova 43
St. Paul Humboldt 87, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
Swanville 61, Parkers Prairie 56
Tartan 83, Roseville 65
Two Rivers 60, Bloomington Kennedy 52
Wabasso 110, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 71
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 81, Kittson Central 70
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Triton 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..