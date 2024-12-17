Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Conger 74, Lyle-Pacelli 56

Avail Academy 77, AFSA 43

BOLD 65, Benson 22

Braham 83, McGregor 58

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 66, Springfield 60

Cleveland 59, United South Central 57

Deer River 73, Cass Lake-Bena 69

Edgerton 88, Luverne 78

Fertile-Beltrami 59, Sacred Heart 50

Hastings 65, Woodbury 56

Kingsland 60, Hayfield 35

Math and Science 81, LILA 46

Minneapolis Southwest 93, Minneapolis Roosevelt 55

Mounds View 62, New Richmond, Wis. 54

Pipestone 54, Murray County Central 47

Rushford-Peterson 94, Bethlehem Academy 37

Sebeka 65, Laporte 33

St. Charles 82, Randolph 58

St. Croix Prep 75, Nova 43

St. Paul Humboldt 87, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Swanville 61, Parkers Prairie 56

Tartan 83, Roseville 65

Two Rivers 60, Bloomington Kennedy 52

Wabasso 110, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 71

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 81, Kittson Central 70

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Triton 52

