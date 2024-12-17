Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Conger 69, Cleveland 59

Braham 67, Spectrum 53

Delano 73, Roseville 61

Duluth Denfeld 38, Silver Bay 32

Faribault 62, Hutchinson 51

Mayer Lutheran 72, Rocori 32

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 35

Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69

Nicollet 58, Mankato Loyola 19

North Lakes Academy 53, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 27

Randolph 61, St. Charles 43

Rushford-Peterson 60, Bethlehem Academy 54, OT

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 68, Pipestone 43

St. Croix Prep 64, Nova 30

St. Paul Humboldt 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

Woodbury 63, Duluth East 31

