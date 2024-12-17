Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Conger 69, Cleveland 59
Braham 67, Spectrum 53
Delano 73, Roseville 61
Duluth Denfeld 38, Silver Bay 32
Faribault 62, Hutchinson 51
Mayer Lutheran 72, Rocori 32
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 35
Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69
Nicollet 58, Mankato Loyola 19
North Lakes Academy 53, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 27
Randolph 61, St. Charles 43
Rushford-Peterson 60, Bethlehem Academy 54, OT
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 68, Pipestone 43
St. Croix Prep 64, Nova 30
St. Paul Humboldt 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
Woodbury 63, Duluth East 31
