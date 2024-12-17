Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 82, AHSTW 48

Ankeny Centennial 64, Iowa City Liberty 59

Bedford 52, Southwest Valley 40

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 81, Scales Mound, Ill. 72

Benton Community 65, Mt Pleasant 29

Calamus-Wheatland 72, Cedar Valley Christian 40

D.M. North 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 44

Des Moines Christian 61, Pella Christian 50

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 58, Janesville 46

Eagle Grove 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47

East Sac County 63, Pocahontas 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 53, Central Elkader 50

Emmetsburg 79, West Hancock, Britt 27

English Valleys, North English 66, Woodward-Granger 36

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 67, North Tama, Traer 36

Griswold 47, Iowa Deaf 27

Grundy Center 83, Charles City 38

I-35 41, Earlham 39

Iowa Valley, Marengo 74, GMG, Garwin 61

Keota 72, Belle Plaine 47

Kingsley-Pierson 41, Alta-Aurelia 40

Murray 54, Essex 36

Nashua-Plainfield 57, St Ansgar 29

North Linn, Troy Mills 71, Beckman Dyersville 44

Northwood-Kensett 59, West Bend-Mallard 41

Parkview Christian, Neb. 84, Heartland Christian 51

Pella 78, Fort Madison 64

Pleasantville 84, Ogden 69

Shenandoah 54, Clarinda 46

Sigourney 80, Eldon Cardinal 54

South Central Calhoun 66, Southeast Valley 59

Southeast Polk 56, Marshalltown 48

Underwood 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50

Wayne, Corydon 51, Seymour 49

West Liberty 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ankeny Christian Academy vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.

West Central, Maynard vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd. to Jan 13th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..