Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 82, AHSTW 48
Ankeny Centennial 64, Iowa City Liberty 59
Bedford 52, Southwest Valley 40
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 81, Scales Mound, Ill. 72
Benton Community 65, Mt Pleasant 29
Calamus-Wheatland 72, Cedar Valley Christian 40
D.M. North 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 44
Des Moines Christian 61, Pella Christian 50
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 58, Janesville 46
Eagle Grove 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47
East Sac County 63, Pocahontas 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 53, Central Elkader 50
Emmetsburg 79, West Hancock, Britt 27
English Valleys, North English 66, Woodward-Granger 36
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 67, North Tama, Traer 36
Griswold 47, Iowa Deaf 27
Grundy Center 83, Charles City 38
I-35 41, Earlham 39
Iowa Valley, Marengo 74, GMG, Garwin 61
Keota 72, Belle Plaine 47
Kingsley-Pierson 41, Alta-Aurelia 40
Murray 54, Essex 36
Nashua-Plainfield 57, St Ansgar 29
North Linn, Troy Mills 71, Beckman Dyersville 44
Northwood-Kensett 59, West Bend-Mallard 41
Parkview Christian, Neb. 84, Heartland Christian 51
Pella 78, Fort Madison 64
Pleasantville 84, Ogden 69
Shenandoah 54, Clarinda 46
Sigourney 80, Eldon Cardinal 54
South Central Calhoun 66, Southeast Valley 59
Southeast Polk 56, Marshalltown 48
Underwood 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50
Wayne, Corydon 51, Seymour 49
West Liberty 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
West Central, Maynard vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd. to Jan 13th.
