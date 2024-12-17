Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 51, AHSTW 29
Alburnett 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 35
Bedford 43, Southwest Valley 40
Benton Community 48, Mt Pleasant 27
Central Springs 39, Lake Mills 29
Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Des Moines, Roosevelt 55
Des Moines Christian 54, Pella Christian 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 45, Central Elkader 32
Emmetsburg 59, West Hancock, Britt 21
Forest City 64, Humboldt 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, Eagle Grove 31
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, North Tama, Traer 21
Griswold 22, Iowa Deaf 15
Heartland Christian 46, Parkview Christian, Neb. 29
Iowa Valley, Marengo 35, GMG, Garwin 30
Janesville 56, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 51
Keokuk 57, West Hancock, Britt 43
Keota 53, Belle Plaine 14
Kingsley-Pierson 57, Alta-Aurelia 52
Lamoni 59, Orient-Macksburg 34
Lawton-Bronson 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 49
Monroe City, Mo. 56, Notre Dame, Burlington 19
North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Beckman Dyersville 9
North Mahaska, New Sharon 52, PCM 32
Pella 46, Fort Madison 41
Pocahontas 61, East Sac County 37
Riverside, Oakland 59, Stanton 50
Shenandoah 54, Clarinda 49
Sigourney 76, Eldon Cardinal 45
South Central Calhoun 72, Southeast Valley 7
Southeast Polk 54, Marshalltown 11
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 67, Underwood 54
Tri-Center, Neola 51, Paton-Churdan 25
Valley, West Des Moines 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 53
Wayne, Corydon 62, Seymour 26
West Bend-Mallard 61, Northwood-Kensett 14
Woodward-Granger 62, Perry 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
Louisa-Muscatine vs. Mediapolis, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. BGM, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..