Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 51, AHSTW 29

Alburnett 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 35

Bedford 43, Southwest Valley 40

Benton Community 48, Mt Pleasant 27

Central Springs 39, Lake Mills 29

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Des Moines, Roosevelt 55

Des Moines Christian 54, Pella Christian 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 45, Central Elkader 32

Emmetsburg 59, West Hancock, Britt 21

Forest City 64, Humboldt 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, Eagle Grove 31

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, North Tama, Traer 21

Griswold 22, Iowa Deaf 15

Heartland Christian 46, Parkview Christian, Neb. 29

Iowa Valley, Marengo 35, GMG, Garwin 30

Janesville 56, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 51

Keokuk 57, West Hancock, Britt 43

Keota 53, Belle Plaine 14

Kingsley-Pierson 57, Alta-Aurelia 52

Lamoni 59, Orient-Macksburg 34

Lawton-Bronson 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 49

Monroe City, Mo. 56, Notre Dame, Burlington 19

North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Beckman Dyersville 9

North Mahaska, New Sharon 52, PCM 32

Pella 46, Fort Madison 41

Pocahontas 61, East Sac County 37

Riverside, Oakland 59, Stanton 50

Shenandoah 54, Clarinda 49

Sigourney 76, Eldon Cardinal 45

South Central Calhoun 72, Southeast Valley 7

Southeast Polk 54, Marshalltown 11

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 67, Underwood 54

Tri-Center, Neola 51, Paton-Churdan 25

Valley, West Des Moines 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 53

Wayne, Corydon 62, Seymour 26

West Bend-Mallard 61, Northwood-Kensett 14

Woodward-Granger 62, Perry 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ankeny Christian Academy vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.

Louisa-Muscatine vs. Mediapolis, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. BGM, ccd.

