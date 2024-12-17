Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 48, Berlin 37
Amherst 33, Newman Catholic 26
Arcadia 52, La Crosse Central 49
Barneveld 52, Lancaster 32
Big Foot 53, Harvard, Ill. 52
Boyceville 55, Lake Holcombe 16
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kewaskum 26
Cochrane-Fountain City 50, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37
Columbus Catholic 57, Abbotsford 17
Cudahy 54, Saint Francis 45
Delavan-Darien 64, Williams Bay 10
East Troy 74, Palmyra-Eagle 28
Edgerton 47, Cambridge 35
Faith Christian 51, Juda 49
Hamilton 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 44
Horicon 62, Rio 13
Howards Grove 51, Reedsville 48
Ironwood, Mich. 80, Mercer 20
Lodi 72, Waterloo 34
Marathon 52, Colby 47
Marshall 65, Clinton 56
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67, Milwaukee Pulaski/CS/CSE 10
Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee Reagan 38
Milwaukee Hamilton 70, Milwaukee South 24
Mishicot 45, Hilbert 26
Northwood 60, Bayfield 32
Notre Dame 91, Sheboygan South 13
Prairie 47, Dominican 32
Princeton-Green Lake 57, Valley Christian 45
River Ridge 65, Benton 16
River Valley 52, Viroqua 51
Shiocton 41, Gresham Community 36
Shorewood 62, Salam School 34
Shullsburg 78, New Glarus 47
Siren 63, Winter 43
St. Mary 75, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 23
Turner 46, North Boone, Ill. 26
Two Rivers 55, New Holstein 48
Watertown Luther Prep 33, Lake Mills 31
Waukesha North 62, South Milwaukee 29
Waupun 38, Grafton 36
West Allis Central 66, HAPA 4
West Bend West 55, Ozaukee 42
Wild Rose 59, Waupaca 53
Winneconne 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 43
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, D.C. Everest 32
