Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 48, Berlin 37

Amherst 33, Newman Catholic 26

Arcadia 52, La Crosse Central 49

Barneveld 52, Lancaster 32

Big Foot 53, Harvard, Ill. 52

Boyceville 55, Lake Holcombe 16

Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kewaskum 26

Cochrane-Fountain City 50, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37

Columbus Catholic 57, Abbotsford 17

Cudahy 54, Saint Francis 45

Delavan-Darien 64, Williams Bay 10

East Troy 74, Palmyra-Eagle 28

Edgerton 47, Cambridge 35

Faith Christian 51, Juda 49

Hamilton 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 44

Horicon 62, Rio 13

Howards Grove 51, Reedsville 48

Ironwood, Mich. 80, Mercer 20

Lodi 72, Waterloo 34

Marathon 52, Colby 47

Marshall 65, Clinton 56

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67, Milwaukee Pulaski/CS/CSE 10

Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee Reagan 38

Milwaukee Hamilton 70, Milwaukee South 24

Mishicot 45, Hilbert 26

Northwood 60, Bayfield 32

Notre Dame 91, Sheboygan South 13

Prairie 47, Dominican 32

Princeton-Green Lake 57, Valley Christian 45

River Ridge 65, Benton 16

River Valley 52, Viroqua 51

Shiocton 41, Gresham Community 36

Shorewood 62, Salam School 34

Shullsburg 78, New Glarus 47

Siren 63, Winter 43

St. Mary 75, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 23

Turner 46, North Boone, Ill. 26

Two Rivers 55, New Holstein 48

Watertown Luther Prep 33, Lake Mills 31

Waukesha North 62, South Milwaukee 29

Waupun 38, Grafton 36

West Allis Central 66, HAPA 4

West Bend West 55, Ozaukee 42

Wild Rose 59, Waupaca 53

Winneconne 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 43

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, D.C. Everest 32

