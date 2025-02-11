Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 55, Colo-NESCO 22

Bedford 46, Diagonal 39

Benton Community 35, West Liberty 30

Centerville 60, Sigourney 52

Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 23

Cherokee 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

Clarinda 74, Creston 65

Denison-Schleswig 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

Denver 71, Waterloo Christian School 25

English Valleys, North English 61, Pekin 30

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 28

Grundy Center 47, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38

Hudson 84, New Hampton 54

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Manson Northwest Webster 48

Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Northeast, Goose Lake 21

Orient-Macksburg 59, Murray 54

Oskaloosa 68, Knoxville 47

Ottumwa 49, Mt Pleasant 14

Roland-Story, Story City 52, Van Meter 41

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 49, South Central Calhoun 41

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53, Moulton-Udell 27

Springville 98, Iowa Valley, Marengo 23

St Ansgar 60, Clarksville 58, OT

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Jesup 46

WACO, Wayland 44, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38

Waukon 46, La Crescent, Minn. 42

West Fork, Sheffield 61, Osage 33

Winterset 47, Boone 28

Woodbine 62, Paton-Churdan 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. St. Mary’s High School, Remsen, ccd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ccd.

