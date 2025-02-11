Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 55, Colo-NESCO 22
Bedford 46, Diagonal 39
Benton Community 35, West Liberty 30
Centerville 60, Sigourney 52
Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 23
Cherokee 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32
Clarinda 74, Creston 65
Denison-Schleswig 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
Denver 71, Waterloo Christian School 25
English Valleys, North English 61, Pekin 30
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 28
Grundy Center 47, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38
Hudson 84, New Hampton 54
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Manson Northwest Webster 48
Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Northeast, Goose Lake 21
Orient-Macksburg 59, Murray 54
Oskaloosa 68, Knoxville 47
Ottumwa 49, Mt Pleasant 14
Roland-Story, Story City 52, Van Meter 41
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 49, South Central Calhoun 41
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53, Moulton-Udell 27
Springville 98, Iowa Valley, Marengo 23
St Ansgar 60, Clarksville 58, OT
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Jesup 46
WACO, Wayland 44, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38
Waukon 46, La Crescent, Minn. 42
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Osage 33
Winterset 47, Boone 28
Woodbine 62, Paton-Churdan 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. St. Mary’s High School, Remsen, ccd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ccd.
___
