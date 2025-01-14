Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 51, Horicon 31

Algoma 68, Mishicot 43

Athens 56, Chequamegon 43

Auburndale 69, Rosholt 33

Black River Falls 65, Osseo-Fairchild 60

Brillion 71, Shiocton 33

Cameron 68, Regis 50

Cedarburg 86, Racine Case 56

Chesterton 69, Stockbridge 38

Colfax 63, McDonell Central 55

Crandon 45, Three Lakes 29

De Soto 60, Brookwood 42

Edgar 37, Loyal 34

Edgerton 44, Deerfield 26

Edgewood 74, Wisconsin Dells 45

Eleva-Strum 58, Arcadia 34

Faith Christian 63, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 16

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Peshtigo 34

Hillsboro 56, La Farge 14

Ithaca 54, Royall 44

Laconia 75, West De Pere 59

Ladysmith 55, Rib Lake 47

Lake Country Lutheran 68, Brookfield Academy 39

Lakeland (WI) 60, Marshfield 49

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Lodi 64

Laona-Wabeno 67, Elcho 29

Lomira 60, Markesan 39

Lourdes Academy 66, Dodgeland 55

Manawa 62, Marion/Tigerton 29

Medford Area 63, New London 43

Menominee Indian 81, Port Edwards 27

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 60, Milwaukee South 3

Mineral Point 75, Mount Horeb 58

New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Franklin 39

Oakfield 82, Living Word Lutheran 72

Oneida Nation 71, St Thomas Aquinas 19

Oregon 71, Cuba City 44

Palmyra-Eagle 62, Heritage Christian 55

Pius XI Catholic 88, West Bend East 14

Potosi 44, Dodgeville 39

Ripon 75, Wautoma 24

River Valley 52, Riverdale 42

Westfield 69, Pardeeville 40

Williams Bay 42, Kenosha Christian Life 27

Wisconsin Heights 48, Juda 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hustisford vs. Johnson Creek, ccd.

Rio vs. Tri-County, ppd.

