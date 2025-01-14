Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 51, Horicon 31
Algoma 68, Mishicot 43
Athens 56, Chequamegon 43
Auburndale 69, Rosholt 33
Black River Falls 65, Osseo-Fairchild 60
Brillion 71, Shiocton 33
Cameron 68, Regis 50
Cedarburg 86, Racine Case 56
Chesterton 69, Stockbridge 38
Colfax 63, McDonell Central 55
Crandon 45, Three Lakes 29
De Soto 60, Brookwood 42
Edgar 37, Loyal 34
Edgerton 44, Deerfield 26
Edgewood 74, Wisconsin Dells 45
Eleva-Strum 58, Arcadia 34
Faith Christian 63, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 16
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Peshtigo 34
Hillsboro 56, La Farge 14
Ithaca 54, Royall 44
Laconia 75, West De Pere 59
Ladysmith 55, Rib Lake 47
Lake Country Lutheran 68, Brookfield Academy 39
Lakeland (WI) 60, Marshfield 49
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Lodi 64
Laona-Wabeno 67, Elcho 29
Lomira 60, Markesan 39
Lourdes Academy 66, Dodgeland 55
Manawa 62, Marion/Tigerton 29
Medford Area 63, New London 43
Menominee Indian 81, Port Edwards 27
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 60, Milwaukee South 3
Mineral Point 75, Mount Horeb 58
New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Franklin 39
Oakfield 82, Living Word Lutheran 72
Oneida Nation 71, St Thomas Aquinas 19
Oregon 71, Cuba City 44
Palmyra-Eagle 62, Heritage Christian 55
Pius XI Catholic 88, West Bend East 14
Potosi 44, Dodgeville 39
Ripon 75, Wautoma 24
River Valley 52, Riverdale 42
Westfield 69, Pardeeville 40
Williams Bay 42, Kenosha Christian Life 27
Wisconsin Heights 48, Juda 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hustisford vs. Johnson Creek, ccd.
Rio vs. Tri-County, ppd.
___
