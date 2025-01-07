Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ames 64, Urbandale 44

Audubon 68, Red Oak 52

Boyden-Hull 75, George-Little Rock 22

Carlisle 64, Indianola 57

Central City 83, Cedar Valley Christian 40

Cherokee 87, MVAOCOU 58

Colo-NESCO 60, BGM 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, West Central Valley, Stuart 20

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 83, Sioux City, North 40

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 77, East Buchanan, Winthrop 62

Dowling Catholic 64, Southeast Polk 44

Eagle Grove 69, West Bend-Mallard 41

East Marshall, LeGrand 88, South Tama County, Tama 48

East Mills 53, Stanton 47

East Union, Afton 51, Lamoni 48

Fairfield 70, Centerville 68

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42

Glenwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 72, OT

Griswold 60, Essex 52

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, North Butler, Greene 52

Heartland Christian 57, Diagonal 18

Hinton 65, Woodbury Central, Moville 57

Iowa Falls-Alden 62, Roland-Story, Story City 50

Jesup 58, South Hardin 55

Le Mars 67, Sioux Center 60

Logan-Magnolia 63, West Monona 46

Madrid 70, Ankeny Christian Academy 67

Moulton-Udell 73, Melcher-Dallas 68

Mt Pleasant 66, New London 27

North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32

North Union 65, Central Springs 28

Northwood-Kensett 58, Riceville 32

Osage 68, West Fork, Sheffield 56

Parkview Christian, Neb. 69, Hamburg 59

Perry 82, South Hamilton, Jewell 33

Ridge View 68, Manson Northwest Webster 47

Schuyler County, Mo. 73, Moravia 55

Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, Harris-Lake Park 55

Southeast Valley 65, East Sac County 40

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Saydel 50

St Ansgar 64, Rockford 34

Tipton 60, Washington 57

Underwood 55, Shenandoah 37

Van Meter 48, Des Moines Christian 47

Waterloo Christian School 63, North Tama, Traer 47

Waterloo, East 69, Charles City 54

West Sioux 66, Kingsley-Pierson 46

Westwood, Sloan 66, Missouri Valley 42

Woodbine 84, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

D.M. East vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.

