Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ames 64, Urbandale 44
Audubon 68, Red Oak 52
Boyden-Hull 75, George-Little Rock 22
Carlisle 64, Indianola 57
Central City 83, Cedar Valley Christian 40
Cherokee 87, MVAOCOU 58
Colo-NESCO 60, BGM 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, West Central Valley, Stuart 20
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 83, Sioux City, North 40
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 77, East Buchanan, Winthrop 62
Dowling Catholic 64, Southeast Polk 44
Eagle Grove 69, West Bend-Mallard 41
East Marshall, LeGrand 88, South Tama County, Tama 48
East Mills 53, Stanton 47
East Union, Afton 51, Lamoni 48
Fairfield 70, Centerville 68
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42
Glenwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 72, OT
Griswold 60, Essex 52
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, North Butler, Greene 52
Heartland Christian 57, Diagonal 18
Hinton 65, Woodbury Central, Moville 57
Iowa Falls-Alden 62, Roland-Story, Story City 50
Jesup 58, South Hardin 55
Le Mars 67, Sioux Center 60
Logan-Magnolia 63, West Monona 46
Madrid 70, Ankeny Christian Academy 67
Moulton-Udell 73, Melcher-Dallas 68
Mt Pleasant 66, New London 27
North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32
North Union 65, Central Springs 28
Northwood-Kensett 58, Riceville 32
Osage 68, West Fork, Sheffield 56
Parkview Christian, Neb. 69, Hamburg 59
Perry 82, South Hamilton, Jewell 33
Ridge View 68, Manson Northwest Webster 47
Schuyler County, Mo. 73, Moravia 55
Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, Harris-Lake Park 55
Southeast Valley 65, East Sac County 40
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Saydel 50
St Ansgar 64, Rockford 34
Tipton 60, Washington 57
Underwood 55, Shenandoah 37
Van Meter 48, Des Moines Christian 47
Waterloo Christian School 63, North Tama, Traer 47
Waterloo, East 69, Charles City 54
West Sioux 66, Kingsley-Pierson 46
Westwood, Sloan 66, Missouri Valley 42
Woodbine 84, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
D.M. East vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.
