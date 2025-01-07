Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 85, New London-Spicer 62
Buffalo 66, Brainerd 57
Cannon Falls 97, Chatfield 58
Eagle Ridge 98, Community of Peace 51
Fillmore Central 60, Dover-Eyota 43
Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Garretson, S.D. 41
Hmong Academy 69, Prairie Seeds Academy 49
Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, Le Roy-Ostrander 68
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Blue Earth Area 69
Liberty Classical 94, AFSA 26
Mabel-Canton 67, Schaeffer Academy 62
Madelia 93, Edgerton 79
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 62, Fosston 47
St. James Area 72, Martin County West 63
St. Paul Johnson 71, St. Paul Highland Park 64
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 88, Rochester STEM 49
