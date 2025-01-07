Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 85, New London-Spicer 62

Buffalo 66, Brainerd 57

Cannon Falls 97, Chatfield 58

Eagle Ridge 98, Community of Peace 51

Fillmore Central 60, Dover-Eyota 43

Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Garretson, S.D. 41

Hmong Academy 69, Prairie Seeds Academy 49

Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, Le Roy-Ostrander 68

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Blue Earth Area 69

Liberty Classical 94, AFSA 26

Mabel-Canton 67, Schaeffer Academy 62

Madelia 93, Edgerton 79

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 62, Fosston 47

St. James Area 72, Martin County West 63

St. Paul Johnson 71, St. Paul Highland Park 64

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 88, Rochester STEM 49

