Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 73, Indianola 54

Algona 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53

BGM 74, Moulton-Udell 40

Carlisle 50, North Polk, Alleman 37

Cherokee 68, Sioux City, North 55

Iowa Valley, Marengo 74, Woodward Academy 58

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 70, North Cedar, Stanwood 29

Montezuma 80, Moravia 42

Mt Ayr 78, I-35 47

Mt Vernon 66, Independence 46

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 89, Iowa City 64

Sheldon 49, Estherville-Lincoln Central 47

Spirit Lake 63, Central Lyon 42

Waterloo Christian School 55, Nashua-Plainfield 52

Waukee Northwest 68, Ankeny 63

Western Christian 78, MOC-Floyd Valley 62

Williamsburg 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 23

Winterset 60, Harlan 48

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

OABCIG 72, West Monona 51

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Siouxland Christian 46

___

