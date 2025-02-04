Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM 73, Indianola 54
Algona 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53
BGM 74, Moulton-Udell 40
Carlisle 50, North Polk, Alleman 37
Cherokee 68, Sioux City, North 55
Iowa Valley, Marengo 74, Woodward Academy 58
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 70, North Cedar, Stanwood 29
Montezuma 80, Moravia 42
Mt Ayr 78, I-35 47
Mt Vernon 66, Independence 46
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 89, Iowa City 64
Sheldon 49, Estherville-Lincoln Central 47
Spirit Lake 63, Central Lyon 42
Waterloo Christian School 55, Nashua-Plainfield 52
Waukee Northwest 68, Ankeny 63
Western Christian 78, MOC-Floyd Valley 62
Williamsburg 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 23
Winterset 60, Harlan 48
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
OABCIG 72, West Monona 51
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Siouxland Christian 46
___
