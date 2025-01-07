Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argyle 50, Black Hawk 41

Bayfield 86, Lac Courte Oreilles 50

Chequamegon 73, Athens 55

Denmark 69, Algoma 61

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 65, Mishicot 38

Fennimore 43, River Valley 42

Flambeau 59, Drummond 57

Glenwood City 81, Lake Holcombe 53

Grant, Ill. 73, Clinton 68

Greendale 78, Turner 59

Howards Grove 65, Hilbert 52

Hudson 87, Andover, Minn. 70

Hurley 60, Mellen 58

Ithaca 85, New Lisbon 40

Janesville Parker 64, Milwaukee Riverside University 57

Kickapoo 74, Wonewoc-Center 44

Kohler 91, Ozaukee 60

La Farge 58, Cashton 37

Laona-Wabeno 79, Gillett 54

Marathon 75, Colby 62

Mauston 79, Montello 41

Milwaukee Languages 66, Milwaukee Vincent 46

Mineral Point 52, Cuba City 44

Mount Horeb 73, Sauk Prairie 60

Osceola 45, Unity 35

Potosi 53, Brodhead 49

Prentice 44, Rib Lake 41

Reedsville 55, Manitowoc Lutheran 46

River Falls 84, Prescott 69

Sheboygan Area Luth. 76, Oostburg 36

Solon Springs 90, Butternut 19

Stanley-Boyd 80, Cadott 67

Stoughton 65, Portage 49

Washburn 76, South Shore 38

Wausaukee 66, Goodman-Pembine 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 52, Boscobel 36

Westfield 72, Necedah 21

