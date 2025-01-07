Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argyle 50, Black Hawk 41
Bayfield 86, Lac Courte Oreilles 50
Chequamegon 73, Athens 55
Denmark 69, Algoma 61
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 65, Mishicot 38
Fennimore 43, River Valley 42
Flambeau 59, Drummond 57
Glenwood City 81, Lake Holcombe 53
Grant, Ill. 73, Clinton 68
Greendale 78, Turner 59
Howards Grove 65, Hilbert 52
Hudson 87, Andover, Minn. 70
Hurley 60, Mellen 58
Ithaca 85, New Lisbon 40
Janesville Parker 64, Milwaukee Riverside University 57
Kickapoo 74, Wonewoc-Center 44
Kohler 91, Ozaukee 60
La Farge 58, Cashton 37
Laona-Wabeno 79, Gillett 54
Marathon 75, Colby 62
Mauston 79, Montello 41
Milwaukee Languages 66, Milwaukee Vincent 46
Mineral Point 52, Cuba City 44
Mount Horeb 73, Sauk Prairie 60
Osceola 45, Unity 35
Potosi 53, Brodhead 49
Prentice 44, Rib Lake 41
Reedsville 55, Manitowoc Lutheran 46
River Falls 84, Prescott 69
Sheboygan Area Luth. 76, Oostburg 36
Solon Springs 90, Butternut 19
Stanley-Boyd 80, Cadott 67
Stoughton 65, Portage 49
Washburn 76, South Shore 38
Wausaukee 66, Goodman-Pembine 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, Boscobel 36
Westfield 72, Necedah 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..