Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont 71, Southwestern 32
Cedarburg 56, Fond du Lac 48
Deerfield 58, Lake Mills 25
Edgerton 54, Lodi 38
Gillett 43, Florence 33
Hortonville 96, West De Pere 81
Loyal 49, Rosholt 27
Monona Grove 73, Neenah 70
New Auburn 39, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24
New London 59, Clintonville 25
Sheboygan Christian 66, Valley Christian 52
Shell Lake 70, South Shore 41
Somerset 65, Unity 25
Waupun 31, Freedom 29
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48, Randolph 40
Winneconne 63, Waupaca 32
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Marinette 23
