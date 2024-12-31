Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont 71, Southwestern 32

Cedarburg 56, Fond du Lac 48

Deerfield 58, Lake Mills 25

Edgerton 54, Lodi 38

Gillett 43, Florence 33

Hortonville 96, West De Pere 81

Loyal 49, Rosholt 27

Monona Grove 73, Neenah 70

New Auburn 39, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24

New London 59, Clintonville 25

Sheboygan Christian 66, Valley Christian 52

Shell Lake 70, South Shore 41

Somerset 65, Unity 25

Waupun 31, Freedom 29

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48, Randolph 40

Winneconne 63, Waupaca 32

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Marinette 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..