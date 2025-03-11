Monahan says PGA Tour won’t compromise essence of its sport just to get a deal done with Saudis

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan wants a deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf to help bring back together all the best players. But he says the tour won’t agree to a deal if that means compromising the essence of what makes the PGA Tour what it is. He painted a picture of negotiations with the Public Investment Fund at a standstill. Monahan says in complex dealings, there are times when it ebbs and flows. He says the tour might be able to integrate LIV concepts. But Monahan was short on details except to say everyone wants reunification.

