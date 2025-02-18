Monaco’s Takumi Minamino becomes top Japanese scorer in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Takumi Minamino’s first-half goal against Benfica made the Monaco winger the highest-scoring Japanese player in the Champions League. The 30-year-old Minamino fired a low shot from inside the box in the 22nd minute for the visitors in a second-leg 3-3 playoffs draw that saw Benfica advance to the round of 16 on a 4-3 aggregate score. That was Minamino’s fifth career Champions League goal — moving him one ahead of both Shinji Kagawa and Daizen Maeda as the Japanese player with the most goals in Europe’s elite club competition (group stage onwards) according to UEFA.

