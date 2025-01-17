Monaco’s season gets worse after loss at rock-bottom Montpellier in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Monaco’s floundering season has taken another turn for the worse after losing 2-1 at rock-bottom Montpellier in Ligue 1. Despite taking the lead through Germany defender Thilo Kehrer in the first half Monaco collapsed after the break when Jordan forward Mousa Al Tamari scored twice on Friday. Coach Adi Hütter’s Monaco has won only twice in the past 11 games overall and is 12 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

