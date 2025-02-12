Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

MONACO (AP) — Monaco midfielder Al Musrati gets a harsh-looking red card by referee Maurizio Mariani early in the second half of a Champions League playoff against Benfica. Monaco was trailing at the time to a goal from striker Vangelis Pavlidis and lost the game 1-0. Mariani showed him a second yellow card and sent him off in the 52nd minute, seemingly because Musrati asked for a yellow card for Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras after he fouled Monaco striker Breel Embolo. Musrati did not appear aggressive or even to say much at all. But within one second Mariani had brandished the second yellow and ordered him off at Stade Louis II.

