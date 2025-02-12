Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card against Benfica

MONACO (AP) — Monaco midfielder Al Musrati gets a harsh-looking red card by referee Maurizio Mariani early in the second half of the Champions League playoff against Benfica. Mariani showed him a second yellow card and sent him off in the 52nd minute, seemingly because Musrati appeared to contest his decision after Alvaro Carreras had fouled Monaco striker Breel Embolo. He pushed Embolo over when they jostled for the ball and a foul was given Monaco’s way. Musrati did not appear aggressive or even to say much at all. But within one second Mariani had brandished the second yellow and ordered him off at Stade Louis II.

