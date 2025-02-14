Monaco’s alarming slide dims the high expectations early in the season

PARIS (AP) — A few months ago Monaco was riding high in the French league and impressing in the Champions League. But now it’s all going wrong for coach Adi Hütter’s side. Monaco has been completely distanced in the Ligue 1 title race and trails Benfica in their Champions League playoff ahead of the second leg. Monaco is also out of the French Cup. Pressure is mounting on Hütter ahead of Saturday’s home game with Nantes. While unbeaten leader Paris Saint-Germain has pulled 16 points clear of fourth-place Monaco, Hütter’s side is looking over its shoulder. Lille is two points behind in fifth place and Lyon four behind in sixth.

