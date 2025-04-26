Monaco drops points in Champions League race as close rivals move one point behind

PARIS (AP) — Monaco dropped points in the race to qualify directly for next season’s Champions League after drawing at Ligue 1 struggler Le Havre 1-1 on Saturday.

Monaco moved above Marseille and into second place on goal difference, but direct rivals Lyon in fourth, Nice in fifth and sixth-placed Strasbourg all won to move one point behind Monaco with three matches left.

The top three qualify automatically and the team finishing fourth enters qualifying. Marseille needs to beat mid-table Brest on Sunday to reclaim second spot.

Lyon’s attack purring

Lyon blew Rennes apart in the first half on the way to a 4-1 win.

Belgium forward Malick Fofana scored a brilliant goal, cutting in from the left and curling the ball into the top right corner from 20 meters out.

Veteran captain Corentin Tolisso curled one into the bottom right corner from outside the penalty area and Alexandre Lacazette blasted a shot into the top right following a rapid counterattack for his 13th league goal.

Rennes replied early in the second half through 17-year-old striker Mohamed Kader Meïté before Lyon’s fourth goal from Georges Mikautadze, which was the best of the night.

Midfielder Rayan Cherki swapped passes inside the penalty area with Mikautadze and then, despite having almost no space, flicked the ball up to the Georgia winger, who controlled it on his chest before adroitly volleying in.

Le Havre keeps fighting

The draw boosted Le Havre’s chances of staying up after fellow relegation battler Saint-Etienne earlier lost at Strasbourg 3-1.

Le Havre was in 16th place and the relegation-promotion playoff spot, one point above Saint-Etienne.

The draw relegated rock-bottom Montpellier.

Lorient was promoted from the second tier after beating last-placed Caen 4-0.

Saint-Etienne sliding

Saint-Etienne’s defeat left the 10-time former champion in deep trouble.

Strasbourg’s scorers were left wing back Diego Moreira, striker Emanuel Emegha, and right wing back Dilane Bakwa, who finished a move skilfully started by Guéla Doué, the older brother of Paris Saint-Germain star Désiré Doué.

Georgia winger Zuriko Davitashvili equalized for Saint-Etienne.

On Friday, French champion PSG lost 3-1 at home to Nice to end its chances of finishing the league unbeaten.

