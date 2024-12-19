Monaco defender Singo apologizes for dangerous move that left PSG goalie Donnarumma injured

PARIS (AP) — Monaco defender Wilfried Singo has apologized for his dangerous move that left PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with multiple cuts and a facial trauma during a French league game. Donnarumma’s face was bloodied after being hit by his opponent’s cleat during PSG’s 4-2 win at Monaco on Wednesday. The Italy international took the studs of Singo’s cleat in the 17th minute. Singo, whose shot had been blocked, tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but instead struck his face.

