Monaco comes from behind to draw 2-2 at Nantes in French thriller

NANTES, France (AP) — Nantes has lifted itself out the Ligue 1 relegation zone after a 2-2 draw against high-flying visitor Monaco. Nantes took a two-goal lead through Matthis Abline and Kelvin Amian but Breel Embolo and Mohammed Salisu scored in a span of seven minutes to level things for Monaco on Friday. Nantes moves into 14th place in Ligue 1. Monaco is in third place, two points behind Marseille and nine behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.