Mohamed Salah scores landmark goal for Liverpool. Could this really be his final season at the club?

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — If this is Mohamed Salah’s final season at Liverpool, he is going out in style. The Egypt striker scored his 50th European goal for Liverpool and his 22nd in all competitions this season to help Arne Slot’s team secure a place in the Champions League round of 16 with a 2-1 win against Lille. But despite being at his brilliant best for a Liverpool team that is top of the standings in the Champions League and the Premier League, the 32-year-old Salah has just months remaining until he becomes a free agent.

