Moeller earns first World Cup win as another injured skier is airlifted off 2026 Olympics slope

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Fredrik Moeller of Norway has claimed his first World Cup victory by winning a super-G that got off to an inauspicious as Gino Caviezel became the third skier this weekend to be airlifted off the slope set to be used for the 2026 Olympics. Moeller put an early benchmark run down the fearsome Stelvio slope to finish 0.20 seconds ahead of Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr. Alexis Monney followed up his debut World Cup win in the previous day’s downhill with a third-place finish. Marco Odermatt was fifth and has seen his lead in the super-G standings cut to five points.

