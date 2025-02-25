MLS fines Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi for placing hand on New York City FC assistant coach’s neck

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer has fined Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount for placing his hand on a New York City FC assistant coach’s neck. The incident happened during Saturday’s 2-2 draw. Messi was exiting the pitch following the full-time whistle after receiving a yellow card for a verbal exchange with referee Alexis Da Silva. The reigning league MVP had some words with New York assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy and covered his mouth as two Miami assistants intervened. Messi started to walk away, then turned back toward Ballouchy. He put his right hand on the back of Ballouchy’s neck and squeezed hard enough that it appeared to stun him.

