MLB preview: Ohtani and Co. hope to make Dodgers first repeat champs since ’98-’00 Yankees

Shohei Ohtani will be in the batter’s box for the season’s first pitch Tuesday, arriving at the Tokyo Dome coronated a World Series champion. Twenty-nine other teams will be trying to dethrone his Los Angeles Dodgers, who flexed their financial might again during the offseason hoping to become the first repeat champion in a quarter-century. Blake Snell and prized rookie Roki Sasaki joined a pitching staff headed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who starts the opener in his native Japan against the Chicago Cubs.

