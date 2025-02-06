MLB owners vote to install John Seidler as control person of San Diego Padres

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Baseball owners voted Thursday to install John Seidler, the oldest brother of the late former Padres chairman Peter Seidler, as the team’s control person. John Seidler is not yet the trustee of Peter Seidler’s trust; such a move is expected in the coming weeks. But the move by MLB owners does come amid controversy — a lawsuit brought by Peter Seidler’s wife. Sheel Seidler sued brothers-in-law Matthew and Robert Seidler last month, attempting to prevent John Seidler from taking control of the team. Sheel Seidler alleged Peter Seidler, who died at age 63 on Nov. 14, 2023, wanted her to succeed him as the team’s control person.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.